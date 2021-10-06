Pasquotank Sheriff
Tykee Lamar Cooper, 30, of the 800 block of Fourth St., 1301A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He also was charged Sept. 21 with failure to pay child support. He remained confined at ADJ in lieu of a $1,800 cash bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested Sept. 24 and served a true bill of indictment for two counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Fredy Eduardo Velasquez-Hernandez, 21, of the 1300 block of U.S. 17 South, Elizabeth City, was cited Sept. 26 for having an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Amilcar Raul Gomez-Rivas, 26, of the 1300 block of the U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was cited Sept. 26 for having an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Juan Diego Hernandez-Gomez, 36, of the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, was cited Sept. 26 for driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming and driving without an operator's license.
Clifton Sidney Davis Jr., 50, of the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with assault on a female and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Kenneth Ray Williams Jr., 32, of the 1200 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $590 cash bond.
Dominique Curtis Ferebee, 35, of the 900 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 28 for communicating threats.
Raymond Eugene Carter Jr., 50, of the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged on show cause order for failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Deonte Lamont Taylor, 28, of the 900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for assault on a female, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Catrina Marie Forrest, 32, of the 100 block of Pasquenoke Trail, Edenton, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of speeding and reckless driving. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 59, of the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with failure to appear on charges of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of possession of stolen goods and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was released after posting a $65,000 secured bond.
Kentrell Davonte Freeman, 26, of the 100 block of Raynor St., Powellsville, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on three counts of driving while license revoked and two counts of failure to wear a seatbelt. He was released after posting a $3,500 secured bond.
Orvin Leon Sampson, 50, of the 100 block of Celeste St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with assault causing serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Karen Melissa Herring, 29, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 30 for second-degree trespassing.
Angela Turner, 30, of the 300 block of Bank St., Roper, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $400 cash bond.
Mark Wayne Bray, 51, of the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with a probation violation. He was released after posting a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Wayne Allen Mefford, 28, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with two counts of assault on a female, breaking and entering, two counts injury to personal property, domestic criminal trespass and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Haywood Ephraim Ward Jr., 56, of the 700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 cash bond.
Joshua Dale Shifflett, 34, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 13 and served two true bills of indictment for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,500 secured bond.