Elizabeth City Police
Corey Trequan Riddick, 27, of the 650 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 18 and charged with one felony count of larceny by employee.
Richard Douglas Perkins, 22, of the 250 block of County Line Road, Tyner, was arrested June 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court in Dare County. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frankie Albert Clow, 30, of the 120 block of Soney Lane, Gatesville, was arrested June 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jonathan Ryan Bell, 40, of the 300 block of Kristen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 18 and charged with violating a protective order. He was held on a 48-hour domestic violence hold at Albemarle District Jail.
Currituck Sheriff
Brent Tryan Paul, 35, of the 120 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested June 14 and charged on three counts of violating a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Jason Todd Taylor, 46, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested June 14 and charged with two counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Currirtuck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Scott Price, 24, of the 130 block of Netherlands Drive, Middletown, Delaware, was arrested June 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Christopher Mark Holder, 52, of the 130 block of Mount Herman Road, Hudson, was arrested June 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Kiya Elizabeth White, 18, was arrested June 15 and charged with murder. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Joseph Scott Runser, 21, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Conner Michael Powell, 23, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 16 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tanisha Celett Spruill, 31, of the 800 block of Price St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
John Charles Weston, 51, of the 600 block of Pond Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving with wanton disregard, speeding and driving without an operator’s license or renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Sandra Brown Evans, 65, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Voyte Wayne Davenport, 64, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch Road, was issued a criminal summons June 18 for cruelty to animals.
Fidel Rios Cortez Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Meadow Ridge Lane, Coinjock, was issued criminal summons for three counts of violating the county public nuisance ordinance and the vaccination tag and certificate ordinance.