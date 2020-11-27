Pasquotank Sheriff
Bradley Herbert Hardison, 30, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Scott Basnight, 47, of the 10 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with a probation violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
Patron Maurice Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 24 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $245,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Green Jr., 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Dekota Jean Owens, 21, of the 1400 block of College St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of first-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Oct. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked.
Matthew Daniel Anthony, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $25,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.
Michael Derrell Tyson, 30, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $50,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.
Daquan Anthony Roveria, 27, of the 1100 block of Wilson Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of assault on a female. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Kanisha Vontae Joyner, 39, of the 1000 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with providing a cellphone to an inmate. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Kaylee Lynnae Champlin, 27, of the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Gates, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court for driving without liability insurance. She was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Nyshiema Dishea Stallings, 24, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Phyllis Mallory White, 54, of the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Nov. 16 for a parking violation.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 32, of the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 16 and served with true bills of indictment for two counts of assault on a female and a true bill of indictment for assault causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Joseph Allen Spencer Welch, 27, of the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with sexual battery and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Marquis Dahve Whidbee, 25, of the 700 block of Garden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with first-degree murder. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Ferrant Brooks Harney, 52, of the 100 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Ablemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Derrick Wayne Edwards, 30, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.