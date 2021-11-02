Elizabeth City Police
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 28, of the 1320 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 on a true bill of indictment for four felony counts. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.
Travail Rashawn Bunch, 35, of the 120 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Damien Lee Dance, 33, of the 220 block of Byrum Road, Gatesville, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with four misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court, one felony count of failure to appear in court, one misdemeanor count of larceny and a true bill of indictment for one felony count. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bail.
Arnold Jerome White Jr., 20, of the 1310 block of Normal Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of vandalism to personal property, 2nd degree trespassing and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Richard Andrew Cole, 46, of the 410 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,200 secured bond.
Antoine Yahmel Stokley, 19, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Shawana Latoya Mitchell, 35, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with one felony count of assault inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Alvin Leroy Lewis, 58, of the of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Geo Hunter Craig, 32, of the 190 block of Gibson Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 26 and cited for one misdemeanor count of larceny.
Melanie Juwana Mallard, 36, of the 110 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Ruben Nedith Badillo Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Haggins, 36, of the 930 block of Round Bay Road, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with one felony count of forgery/uttering. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Clinton Fitzgerald Bryant, 57, of the 1800 block of Stafford Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Jorge David Santana-Morales, 36, of the 380 block of Hercules Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jovon Carlton Crutch, 22, of the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with one felony count each of assault with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and trafficking opium or heroin. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Madison Paige Foster, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a place for the possession of a controlled substance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Taylor Elaine Banks, 25, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Douglas Wayne Jones Jr., 28, of the 2400 block of Seaboard Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving or allowing a vehicle to be driven without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Sean Morgan Conley, 35, of the 400 block of Sir Leslie Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. Conley was released after paying $750 secured bond.
Jacquelyn Rae Covell, 25, of the 200 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Oct. 4 and served a warrant for arrest for simple assault. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Trenity Leigh Vick, 20, of the 100 block of Amy Landing Road, Shawboro, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with assault and battery. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Matthew Thomas Gillen, 31, of the 500 block of Magnolia Way, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashlee Gaynell Midgett, 30, of the 1100 block of Canedale St., Massilon, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. She was confined in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael James Overton, 41, of the 900 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.