Pasquotank Sheriff
Brian Michael Parker, 32, of the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with felony possession of cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John David Correia Jr., 20, of the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 22, and served with grand jury indictments for conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with giving fictitious information to an officer, driving without a operator’s license and driving with a fictitious registration/tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Brett Garrison Brennan, 20, of the 1100 block of Chesslawn Circle E, Chesapeake, Virginia, was cited Dec. 22 for possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance.
Cedric Lamont Parker, 35, of the 500 block of Burnt Mill Road, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jordan Jahsyah Lee Jones, 18, of the 700 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving without a driver’s license and failure to appear in court on a charge of hit/run leaving the scene of an accident where there was property damage. He was released on a $500 secured bond.
Kylelyn Kate Kirk, 33, of 2500 block of Barnesway Lane, Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Thomas Gray Jr., 45, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
James Harold Shubin Jr., 62, of the 1000 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Bobby Lee Wells Jr., 51, of the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Javaughn Thomas Wiggerton, 24, of the 25 block of Hidden Creek Blvd., Monroe, New York, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged on an order for arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of giving fictitious information to an officer, driving while license revoked and speeding. Total secured and unsecured bonds were set at $13,000. He was released after posting bond.
Arlen Ross Colson, 31, of the 400 block of Hog Neck Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, two counts of probation violation, two counts of speeding to elude arrest, exceeding the speed limit on a highway, hit and run, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of driving with alerted registration, driving without liability insurance, two counts of stop sign violation, and careless, reckless driving and driving left of center. He also was served true bills of indictment for four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, common law forgery and identity theft. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $189,000 secured bond.
Tonya Lee Schackelford, 26, of the 120 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with larceny of a dog. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jamarion Nycir Taylor, 18, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm by a felon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $95,500 secured bond.
Caitlyn Ashley Borg, 29, of the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Cyrus Reilly Burkett, 19, of the 100 block of Chatman Etheridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 29 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Frank Aaron Smith, 43, of the 500 block of Mackeys Road, Plymouth, was arrested Dec. 30 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Devin Patrick Mahoney, 28, of the 4430 block of Hinsdale Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with driving while intoxicated, probation violation and failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Brian Keith Nixon, 48, of the 470 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.