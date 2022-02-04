Pasquotank Sheriff
Tahjik Raequan Pope, 19, of the 2100 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and served grand jury indictments for assault causing physical injury to a probation/parole officer. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shamika Michelle Belcher, 38, of the 3400 block of Crow Point Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, reckless driving to endanger and displaying fictitious title or registration. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Grace Ann Willenbrink, 29, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Tyasia Deshae Jordan, 20, of the 1200 block of E. 11th St., Winston-Salem, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Cody Alan Dykes, 25, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Lot 2, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of window tint violation and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,400 secured bond.
Torrance Ronel Brock, 19, of the 400 block of Mexico Road, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 15 and served true bills of indictment for possession of a controlled substance in a jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Steven Donell Turner, 32, of the 400 block of Rhode Island Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Mohmad Adir Motazedi, 47, of the 9000 block of Vendom Drive, Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Wendell Lino Jr., 19, of the 300 block of Culpepper St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Rhonda Lynn Ward, 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for resisting a public officer and obstructing boat access. She was released after posting a $1,050 secured bond.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 16 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance while in prison/jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,500 secured bond.
Ricky Delayne Eads, 63, of the 600 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with assault by strangulation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Thomas Wilson Williams IV, 48, of the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, simple assault/affray, communicating threats and two counts of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Barbara Ann Williams, 61, of the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric Alan Ellison, 28, of the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of displaying an altered/fictitious registration, driving while license revoked and driving without liability insurance. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Ronny Jubray Williams, 39, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Matthew Justin Bogues, 33, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 20 and served two orders of commitment and confinement. He was released after a friend posted his $480 cash bond.
Adam Lee Herring, 31, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 25 for larceny.
John Steven Worsley Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Glade Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
John Lee Belvin, 39, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of possession of the immediate precursor of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon while a felon, possession with to sell and deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He also was served a Chowan County warrant for possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $87,500 secured bond. He was also arrested Jan. 14 and charged on a Camden County warrant for simple possession of schedule III of a controlled substance.
Lannie Dolan Belangia Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Halls Harbor Road, Harbinger, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Robert O’Dell Quidley, 27, of the 200 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Matthew Lee Coughlin, 39, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two Dare County warrants, one for taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 24, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan Lee West, 39, of the 1100 block of Flobert Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, felonious possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Blake M. Miller, 26, of the 100 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 14 for second-degree trespassing.
Kenneth Wayne Wilson, 51, of the 100 block of Perkins Road, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.