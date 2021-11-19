Pasquotank Sheriff
Jonathan Paul Blair, 22, of the 100 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served grand jury indictments for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Khalil Alester Claxton, 18, of the 300 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Corey Antoine Owens, 46, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license, speeding, speeding to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Curvin Augustus McPherson, 61, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 29 for a charge of communicating threats.
Keith Zareh Yezdanian, 46, of the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway South, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 2 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
Currituck Sheriff
John Carroll Henrich, 47, of the 3600 block of Van Buren Drive, Virginia Beach, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer and driving without an operator's license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Allen Ray Shiflett Jr., 27, of the 1100 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Adalene Renee Banks, 51, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, driving a vehicle with a canceled registration tag and providing fictitious information to an officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Adrian Daniel Elsasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanors. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Joshua Albert Vosburgh, 32, of the 500 block of Pine St., Meadville, Pa., was arrested Oct. 8 and served with two warrants for arrest from Gaston County for hit and run, failing to stop following property damage and driving without liability insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Justin Robert Snyder, 36, of the 200 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with violating a valid domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brian Thomas Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Waterleigh Way, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Zechariah W. Worley, 29, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to wear a seatbelt and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Ronald Eugene Friend II, 41, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Matthew Eric Jones, 45, of the 100 block of Quarter Landing Court, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 10 for leash law and public nuisance violations.
John Patrick Walker, 55, of the 200 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons from Dare County Oct. 10 for communicating threats.
Lakesha Monique Dance, 36, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Steven Douglas Wyant, 41, of the 100 block of Bluefish Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with second-degree trespassing.
William Daniels Grant, 28, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Peter Thomas Laparra, 20, of the 4200 block of W. South Ridge Road, Nags Head, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond. He was also charged Oct. 15 with breaking and entering and three counts of injury to personal property. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set for those charges.
Joseph Diamantis Kampanis, 19, of the 100 block of Barefoot Lane, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 15 and served with a warrant for arrest for communicating threats. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brian Edward Chessick, 49, of the 100 block of Porpoise St., Moyock, was arrested Oct. 15 and served three warrants for arrest for charges not specified. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Desiree Brittany Shane Dudley, 31, of the 3700 block of Caratoke Highway, Maple, was issued a criminal summons from Johnston County Oct. 16 for making harassing phone calls.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 41, homeless, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with three counts of injury to personal property. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Michael Lough, 37, of the 100 block of James Way, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault on a female and probation violation in another county. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Jeffrey Allen Newbern Sr., 60, of the 180 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jill Winona Newbern, 54, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Oren Wade, 39, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with driving while license revoked. He ws confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frederick Henry Bew Jr., 51, of the 100 block of Birdie Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Amber Rae Cruz, 33, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Mark Goodwyn Gecsey, 56, of the 100 block of Seagull Lane, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Edward Lee Caldwell, 51, of the 200 block of W. Helga St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph Dupont Moore, 44, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Skyler Reed Lasco, 24, of the 1000 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 33, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Matthew Scott Johnson, 38, of the 200 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 37, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Triston Douglas Lentz, 30, of the 2200 block of Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.