Elizabeth City Police
Douglas Densmond Moore, 41, of the 110 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Annie Twiford McDuffie, 60, of the 170 block of Bayview Drive, Stumpy Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
David Allen Brinn, 59, of the 170 block of Bayview Drive, Stumpy Point, was arrested May 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Preston Dale O’Hara, 30, of the 110 block of Sykes Avenue, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Leah Denise Stone, 34, of the 100 block of Golden Jubilee Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for one count of misdemeanor first degree trespassing. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Levi Michael Garrett, 29, of the 810 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 17 and charged with one misdemeanor county of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Amanda Lynn Mahaffey, 29, of the 8550 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 18 and served three criminal summons for misdemeanor violations of local county ordinances.
Harold Dean Flora Jr., 61, of the 140 block of Williams Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested May 18 and served a criminal summons for misdemeanor violation of local county ordinance.
Kelsey Ann Otwell, 25, of the 160 block of Foster Forbes Road, Powells Point, was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Hazen Leroy Holmes, 58, of the 1120 block of Camelot Drive, Asheboro, was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Michelle Neal, 29, of the 130 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. She was released after posting a $400 secured bond.