Elizabeth City Police
Melvin Tyrell Brooks, 49, of the 320 block of Forest Skipper Road, was arrested May 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Kelvin Jamarl Ford, 45, of the 1220 block of Smokey Mountain Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 8 and charged with one felony count each of fraud-obtaining property on false pretense and altering/forging a title and one misdemeanor count of disposing mortgage property. He was released after posting a $11,000 secured bond.
Charles Owen Babb, 19, of the 1020 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with one felony count of fraud-obtaining property on false pretense. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Crystal Leeann Bradley, 21, of the 100 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of larceny. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Owen Babb, 19, of the 1020 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting and larceny. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Lydia Maria Sturgues, 32, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia, was arrested May 23 and charged with targeted picketing of a residence. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Molly Jo Penrod, 26, of the 200 block of L&M Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 24 and charged with targeted picketing of a residence. A $250 secured bond was set.
Jean Marie Ferebee, 38, of the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 24 and charged with targeted picketing of a residence. A $250 secured bond was set.
Robert Baldwin, 28, no address given, was arrested May 21 and charged with assault on a government official and vandalism of personal property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Justice Zyir Wade, 18, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 21 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and resisting arrest. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Romone Anthony Dashiell, 34, of the 1100 block of Haughton Road, Edenton, was arrested May 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Kelly Demetras White, 33, of the 400 block of Davis Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited May 22 for a charge of hit and run.
Vashon Rashad Landers, 26, of the 5000 block of Amberbrook Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Elaina Patrice Spence, 30, of the 400 block of Debry Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.