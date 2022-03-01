Elizabeth City Police
Qua Veyon Quo Maine Cofield, 20, of the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with improper registration.
Troy Darnell White, 52, of the 1200 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for driving with improper registration.
Juan Antonio Domingo-Perez, 26, of the 800 block of Sawyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kim Da Ola Whidbee, 54, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving with improper registration.
Annie Delores Whidbee, 66, of the 500 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving without liability insurance.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 33, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving while license suspended.
Jack Hixon, 57, of the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving without an operator's license.
Karisha Lavette Eure, 40, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with resisting arrest. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Leslie Renee Scott, 29, of the 400 block of Harriot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Austin Edward Madden, 24, of the 1300 block of Georgia Highway 80, Warrenton, Ga., was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Max Addison Cameron, 20, of the 100 block of Summerfield St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jamaal Antonio Bryant, 30, of the 200 block of King Charles Ave., Cameron, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.
Aniya Jackie Palmer, 21, of the 200 block of Drummond’s Point, Edenton, was cited Feb. 16 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Dandre Donuay Taylor, 20, of the 1800 block of Freeney Ave., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for reckless driving and speeding. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Brian Randall Cafferello, 29, of the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property.
Justin Franklin Ballance, 30, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for two counts of failing to vaccinate an animal for rabies.
William Adam Seagle, 24, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control. H was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 35, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, 7, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.