Elizabeth City Police
Yasmine Nicole Tyler, 35, of the 610 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Stanley Lamar Weston, 45, of the 740 block of Dunedin Apartments, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with four felony fugitive counts, one county of felony larceny and one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Steven Leroy Whelan, 57, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with driving while license revoked/limited privilege. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Justin Sayne Petri, 46, of the 200 block of S. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. He also was charged with possession of methamphetamine. A $2,500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Laurel Lynn Waitkaitis, 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Mary Elizabeth Naylor, 39, of the 600 block of W. 3rd St., Kill Devil Hills, was served a criminal summons Jan. 13 issued in Dare County for financial card fraud.
Richard Lee Hodges, 59, of the 100 block of Williams Drive, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons Jan. 15 for a leash law violation.
Victor Todd Yarbrough, 48, of the 100 block of Cason Point Road, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons Jan. 15 for discharging a weapon.
Luis Fernando Rivera-Aranda, 30, of the 800 block of W. 3rd St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Bradley Allen Ferris, 43, of the 2100 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked and driving while license plate not displayed. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Brittany Nichole Brickhouse, 25, of the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on charges of driving with revoked registration, driving without insurance and failure to reduce speed. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Shawn Michael McKinney, 31, of the 200 block of Hagih St., Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with being a fugitive from another law enforcement jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Kelly Helena Judge, 39, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on two charges of driving while license revoked and charges of driving without liability insurance and failure to secure a passenger younger than 16. She was released after posting a $3,250 secured bond.
Cody Paul Baker, 20, of the 600 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 15 for possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Marshall Gene Trueblood, 57, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Winfred Lee Moore, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 51, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released after posting a $30,000 secured bond.