Elizabeth City Police
Amber Marie Patton, 31, of the 120 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 18 for driving with improper registration.
Lynda Lou Brewer, 34, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. She also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Frank White, 36, of the 2200 block of Windward Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Marquasha Cooper, 18, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 19 for speeding.
Latoya Deanee Holly, 41, of the 500 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 19 for speeding.
Charles Michael Gurganus, 40, of the 700 block of Poplar Neck Road, Tyner, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $710 cash bond.
Miguel Martinez-Nunez, 42, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 20 for two counts of possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor larceny and shoplifting.
Cordero Rashen Williams, 33, of the 11 block of Fieldale Drive, Smithfield was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Brandon Tyree Gilliam, 20, of the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
John Carter Smith, 39, of the 600 block of Liberator Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
John Carter Smith, 39, of the 600 block of Liberator Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and cited for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Grayson Dail, 38, of the 490 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and cited for one misdemeanor count each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donnell Alfonzo Carter, 30, of the 1110 block of W. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 30, of the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Domonique Joseph Miguel Percer, 25, of the 1430 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $8,700 secured bond.
Andrea Marie Creasy, 38, of the 120 block of Franklin Street, Harrisonburg, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Virginia Lynn Bibler-Wallery, 51, of the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,250 secured bond.
Carlton Larnell Turner Jr., 27, of the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Lisa Marie Newton, 41, of the 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested March 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $15,000 secured bond.
Joshua Robert Josephson, 25, of the 700 block of Wareham Street, Oakville, Connecticut, was arrested March 2 and was cited for four misdemeanor counts of larceny.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Melanie Juwana Mallard, 37, of the 100 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of failure to carry a valid driver’s license, displaying a fictitious title/registration card and three counts of driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
James Linwood Wilson, 42, of the 200 block of Mexico Road, Edenton, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Shantaya Shamekia Scott, 35, of the 1400 block of River Road, 68, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a county leash law violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200 secured bond.
J’Aquaisha Octavia Perry, 24, of the 600 block of Massachusetts Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. A $7,000 secured bond was set.