Elizabeth City Police
Milton McCoy Smith, 57, of Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and issued a criminal summons for the charge of misdemeanor assault communicating threats.
Andre Shareef Birden, 45, of the 100 block of Speed St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 31 and issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor failure to return rented property.
Kelvin Jamarl Ford, 45, of the 1220 block of Smokey Mountain Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert Sidney Baker, 73, of the 850 block of Indian Trail Road, Edenton, was arrested April 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nicole Joseph Wilkes, 36, of the 1010 block of Hunter Street, was arrested April 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Valentine Jeronimo Velasco, 49, of the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kalene Eloise Barber, 27, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Tekasia Nicole Riddick, 27, of the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with a misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jataevion Donnell Turner, 19, of the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count of aid and abet common law misdemeanor. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jimmie Wayne Hufton Jr., 59, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and impaired registration-revoked. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
William Tyvoice Evans, 31, of the 860 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.