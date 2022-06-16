Elizabeth City Police
Elonza Jerell Graham, 52, of the 400 block of Davis Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 18 for one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was issued a court date and released.
Kimberly Brooke Stewart, 23, of the 180 block of Sheltercove Way, Carrollton, Virginia, was arrested May 18 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another law enforcement jurisdiction. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
David Matthew Wilson, 40, of the 120 block of Lisas Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 18 and charged with one misdemeanor county of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Edwin Justin Conran, 39, of the 600 block of Terry Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Teyona Aniyah Sharrock, 21, of the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Jereme Tory Braxton, 42, of the 200 block of E. Broad Street, was arrested May 31 and charged with three felony counts of breaking & entering and three felony counts of larceny after breaking & entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Jean Gray, 57, of the 120 block of Smith Acres Road, Hertford, was cited May 31 on one misdemeanor count of driving with an altered vehicle registration.
Devon Omorris Williams, 538, of the 1420 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 31 for one misdemeanor count of driving with an improper, altered vehicle registration.
David Lea Owens, 41, of the 800 block of S. Martin L. King Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of communicating threats, larceny and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eddie Sylvester Copeland, 61, of the 410 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 1 for one misdemeanor count of communicating threats.
Lorenzo Jesse Scafidi, 18, of the 110 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 3 for one misdemeanor count each of possession of less than 1½ ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremias Ramos, 38, of the 510 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of discharging a firearm within city limits. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Johnnie Cardell Butts Jr., 42, of the 300 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Erskin Glenn, 71, of the 1720 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kaylee Taylor Coppler, 26, of the 400 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on government official and possession of drugs paraphernalia, two misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and one felony count of fugitive warrant. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.