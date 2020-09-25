Elizabeth City Police
A report of larceny of two T-shirts valued at $6.99 was turned in Aug. 31 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
A report of shoplifting involving the theft and recovery of clothes in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of larceny and credit card/ATM fraud in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: A.J. DiMichele.
A report of indecent liberties with a child in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of gunshots fired in the 100 block of Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 31. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
A report of gunshots fired within city limits, involving the seizure of $100 in jewelry and four shell casings, in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, involving a vehicle that struck a utility pole, in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 31. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
A report of breaking and entering, involving a stolen TV, watch and headphones, in an apartment in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 31. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, involving a Toyota Camry automobile, in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fired, involving damage to an automobile valued at $17,000, in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
A report of misdemeanor larceny of a license plate, valued at $40, in the 110 block of Springvale Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
A report of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer by resisting lawful orders in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 1. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
A report of a recovered weapon at a prison, a 7-inch sharpened piece of steal, was turned in Sept. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
A report of destruction/damage to property was turned in Sept. 2 in the 200 block of Casey St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property, suspect damaged property on a front porch, was turned in Sept. 3 in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of a dog attack was turned in Sept. 5 in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect stole $2,900 television, was turned in Sept. 7 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a violation of a domestic violence protective order was turned in Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles, was turned in Sept. 8 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect entered vehicle and took change, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of a mobile phone while in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of arson, someone set fire to a mobile home, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.