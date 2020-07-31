Elizabeth City Police
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving someone breaking the windows of a 2014 Nissan automobile valued at $12,000 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of overdose and two mobile phones taken as evidence in the 700 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a 2014 Nissan automobile resulting in $2,000 in damage in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of damage to property in the 1710 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny, the taking of a credit card and gift cards from a vehicle and then using it, was turned in July 15 in the 1000 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of breaking and entering, destruction and damage to property, was turned in July 15 in the 1400 block of River Road, Apartment 139, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in July 15 in the 800 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny, the theft of $5,200 from a victim, was turned in July 17 in the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in July 17 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of someone leaving a wallet in a grocery cart was turned in July 17 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of the taking of a motor vehicle after the keys were left in the ignition was turned in July 18 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.