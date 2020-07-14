Elizabeth City Police
A report of motor vehicle theft and recovery of a 2019 Toyota RAV4 in the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of a larceny of a motor vehicle involving a BMW 325i in the 200 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: DK Chappell.
A report of larceny of an estimated $250 in beef from a grocery store in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of fraud/scam involving the misuse of Ebay gift cards in the 100 block of Cooper Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a 9mm handgun valued at $400 in the 100 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $4,000 damage to a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the 210 block of Meadowlark Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of larceny, possession of stolen goods and price switching involving an estimated $622 in recovered store items in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, gunshots fired into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired within city limits involving a damaged window and six found 9mm shell casings in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $100 in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AL Bowen.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $200 in damage to a mailbox in the 140 block of Pelican Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle involving five bicycles with a total estimated value of $500 in the 100 block of Blue Bonnet Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: JC Gregory.
A report of larceny of a North Carolina vehicle license plate in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. The plate was recovered. Investigating officer: JC Young.
A report of larceny of two cellular telephones from a residence in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.