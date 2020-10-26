Elizabeth City Police
Larceny, theft of a stereo unit valued at $300, was reported Oct. 7 in the 200 block of Poindexter St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Gunshots fired (13 .40 caliber shell casings recovered as evidence) was reported Oct. 8 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Oct. 8 in the 1590 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Oct. 8 in the 1000 block of Poindexter St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Damage to a vehicle was reported Oct. 8 in the 400 block of Westminister Drive, Edenton. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Larceny, suspect stole victim’s bicycle valued at $300, was reported Oct. 8 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
A disturbance was reported Oct. 8 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Theft of a motor vehicle valued at $10,000 was reported at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Simple assault was reported Oct. 10 in the 400 block of Debry Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of an iPad was reported Oct. 10 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
A drug complaint was reported Oct. 10 in the 200 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A lost cellphone valued at $385 was reported iOct. 10 n the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny, theft of five Samsung tablets valued at $350, was reported Oct. 12 at the InterCounty Public Transportation Authority in the 100 block of Kitty Hawk Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.
Larceny of trash can and surge box valued at $20 was reported Oct. 12 at Powell’s Market in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking and entering of a vehicle and larceny, theft of a wallet, was reported Oct. 12 in the 1300 block of Preyer Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Larceny of a firearm, a Glock .44 valued at $350, was reported Oct. 12 in the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny, theft of socks valued at $11.98, was reported Oct. 12 at Ollies Bargain Outlet in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Armed robbery, suspect took $50 from victim at gunpoint, was reported Oct. 13 in the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A missing person, a 15-year-old who ran away from home, was reported Oct. 12 in the 120 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Wire fraud was reported Oct. 13 in the 1100 block of E. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Misdemeanor larceny, suspects took $225 from victim at bank teller window, was reported Oct. 13 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Communicating threats, a manager and customer got into an argument, was reported Oct. 13 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Fictitious tags display was reported Oct. 13 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Theft of a motor vehicle, a blue/silver 2016 Ford Focus valued at $6,000, was reported Oct. 13 in the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Misdemeanor breaking and entering and larceny was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.P. Felton.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.P. Felton.
Larceny of political signage (campaign signs removed from yard) was reported Oct. 16 in the 1100 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Mitchell-Etheridge.
Identity theft was reported Oct. 16 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GA Smith.
Burglary/breaking and entering (2004 Infinity Fx35 SUV) and larceny (items inside vehicle) was reported Oct. 16 in the 810 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Misdemeanor larceny ($100 in grocery items) was reported Oct. 16 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
Damage to city property (2014 Ford Taurus involved in motor vehicle crash) was reported Oct. 16 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GH Smith.
Larceny (television valued at $228) was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Domestic incident (between boyfriend/girlfriend) was reported Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Simple assault (victim shot in the leg) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BD Williams.
Tampering of a motor vehicle (2007 Chevrolet Pacifica) was reported Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Assault with a deadly weapon (kitchen knife causing small laceration to right arm) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
Credit card/ATM fraud (credit card used without owner’s permission) was reported Oct. 18 in the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny (theft of 9mm Taurus handgun from 1997 Ford Taurus automobile) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (damaged rear windshield of Chevrolet Malibu) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AJ Dimichele.
Theft from motor vehicle (Savage brand shotgun valued at $99 and $20 in ammunition stolen) was reported Oct. 19 in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Tampering of motor vehicle (2008 Hyundai Sonata) was reported Oct. 19 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Tampering of motor vehicle (2001 Chevrolet Blazer) was reported Oct. 19 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
Found property was reported Oct. 19 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Drug/narcotic violations, resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer and tampering with evidence was reported Oct. 19 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Found property was reported Oct. 19 in the 410 block of Elcinoca Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.