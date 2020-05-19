Elizabeth City Police
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in May 8 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny was turned in May 6 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in May 6 in the 400 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny was turned in May 8 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in May 10 in the 1000 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Two reports of larceny were turned in May 10 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle
A report of damage to city property was turned in May 14 in the 400 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in May 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in May 16 in the 100 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of wire fraud was turned in May 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in May 16 in the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Mitchell-Etheridge.
A report of larceny was turned in May 16 in the 700 block of Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Mitchell-Etheridge.
Camden Sheriff
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in April 27 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.
A report of narcotics violations was turned in May 3 at U.S. 17 and McPherson Road, Camden. Investigating deputy: B.C. Henderson.