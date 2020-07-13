Elizabeth City Police
Tavori Malik Jackson, 23, of the 730 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana under ½ ounce. Jackson was assigned a court appearance in August and released at the scene.
Alicia Marie Jackson, 26, of the 800 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She appeared before a magistrate and was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Camden Sheriff
James Raymone Bainter, 42, of the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license suspended. He posted a $2,500 cash bond.
Steven Vincent Moore, 44, of the 270 block of Bingham Road, South Mills, was arrested June 17 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lamar Grinston, 26, of the 600 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 23 and charged with resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kelli Ann Lynch, 20, of the 3000 block of East Tenth St., Greenville, was arrested June 23 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
Christina Rae McClellan, 39, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was issued a criminal summons June 24 for a charge of passing a worthless check.
Cody Alan Dykes, 23, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road 2, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 25 and charged on an active order for arrest in Currituck County for failure to appear in court as required. A $250 secured bond was set.
Daletron Tyrrell Cowell, 27, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested June 26 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $500 secured bone was set.
James Charles Wilson III, 32, of the 5000 block of Bending Branch Drive, Richmond, Virginia, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dustin Gabriel Adler, 38, of the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, was served a warrant June 28 for two counts of sexual battery. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
John Foster Lancaster II, 30, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, was arrested June 29, and served an outstanding warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Ronald Lee Allen, 57, of the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills, was arrested July 1 and charged with fraudulently obtaining an advance. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Brittany Ann Bailey, 24, of the 200 block of Beech Fork Road, Edenton, was arrested July 2 and charged with possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Steven Jacob Ellison, 26, of the 200 block of Beech Fork Road, Edenton, was arrested July 2 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired and driving without a license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Patrick Andrew Grinston, 29, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested July 4 and charged with second degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Travis Antonio Rountree, 38, of the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden, was arrested July 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.
Shelby Gene Kinder, 65, of the 200 block of Jonathans Way, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested July 7 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Aaron Paul Cushing, 49, of the 3000 block of Wild Cherry Lane, Wilmington, Del., was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Nisaa Dayne Shabazz, 19, of the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 7 and charged with vandalism of personal property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Chanda Marie Kee, 42, of the 200 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 7 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Toris Lenard Starks, 39, of the 600 block of South Hughes Blvd., 304, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and charged on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.
Duprey Vadon Harris, 39, of the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, 103A, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 5 and charged with a Nash County warrant for failure to appear on a felony possession of cocaine charge. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Tony Martin Robertson, 52, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $200 cash bond was set.
Willie Edward Story, Jr., 48, of the 900 block of Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested July 10 and charged with failure to appear to a charge of driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 300 block of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, was arrested July 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for second-degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200 secured bond.