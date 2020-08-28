Elizabeth City Police
A report of burglary, breaking and entering involving theft of bookbag valued at $200 and a wallet valued at $100 in the 500 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of possession of Scheduled VI controlled substance (marijuana) in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 26. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of burglary, breaking and entering involving the theft of a work badge, a Social Security card and a bookbag valued at $30 in the 700 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 27. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of larceny of a peach tree valued at $25 from the yard of a residence in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 28. Investigating officer: JD Gregory.
A report of electronic benefit transfer card fraud at a business in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 28. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of drug/narcotics violation by possessing marijuana in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: JD Young.
A report of damage to personal property involving $1,000 in damage to a vehicle windshield and $500 in damage to vehicle tires in the 340 block of Pelican Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of a fictitious vehicle registration plate in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in which an unknown person damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Corsair Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of shoplifting of more than $20 in items from a store in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in which an unknown person used a knife or other sharp object to puncture victim’s vehicle tire in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of motor vehicle tampering by removing charging cable from electric car in the 210 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of missing/runaway juvenile in the 1820 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny involving $400 in items at a business in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of damage to property involving $500 in damage to vehicle bumper in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of two incidents of misdemeanor larceny involving stolen mopeds with a total value of $1,000 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
A report of damage to property involving $500 in damage to vehicle fender in the 1850 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of domestic incident in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of simple assault and assault on a female during domestic dispute in the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of damage to property involving $50 in damage to a vehicle’s windshield in the 340 block of US Highway 158 West, Camden County, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of breaking and entering and stolen property offenses involving $30,000 in stolen furniture and $20,000 in stolen women’s clothing in the 1900 block of Savin Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: TL Jackson.
A report of larceny involving the theft of six music speakers ($100), a DVD player ($50), a lawn trimmer ($100), a push mower ($100), a stereo unit ($50) and two standing lamps ($50) in the 1010 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of larceny by someone stealing a tip jar with $15 at a business in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $170 from a residence in the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of financial card fraud in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizaabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of a larceny of a cell phone valued at $50 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny of 5 units of laundry detergent with total value of $73 and 3 18-packs of beer (total value $56) from a business in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of intimidation in the 200 block of Pleasant Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: GA Smith.
A report of larceny of bicycle parts valued at $150 from 10 bicycles from a government building in the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of larceny of a 9mm Taurus handgun valued at $300 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of misdemeanor larceny of a portable drill set and a gas powered weed eater (total value $400) in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of fraud involving possible scammers taking nearly $1,000 from victim’s bank account in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of motor vehicle theft involving a stolen Dodge Caravan valued at $15,000 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of drug/narcotic violations by possession marijuana and involving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche valued at $3,000 in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
A report of larceny of a N.C. vehicle registration plate valued at $25 in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of larceny and possession of stolen goods with combine value of $6 from a business in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving $300 to a 2012 Ford vehicle in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of theft of an electrical meter valued at $100 in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 1510 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of drug complaint in the 410 block of Persse Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of call for service involving assault of victim through unwanted sexual contact at a government building in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of drug equipment violations at W. Main and Pritchard streets, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: D. Green.
A report of damage to property involving $300 in damage to an interior wall and $400 in damage to a window in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
Camden Sheriff
A report of a dog bite was turned in July 27 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A report of a suicide was turned in July 27 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of injury to real property was turned in July 27 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of narcotic and drug equipment violations, suspect possessed marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, was turned in July 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of someone making obscene gestures was turned in July 28 in the 200 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to a vehicle was turned in July 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and Narcan usage was turned in July 28 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of domestic assault was turned in July 29 in the 100 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a missing juvenile was turned in July 30 in the 600 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A call for service was reported July 31 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a disturbance was turned in Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A call for service was reported Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Camden Ave., Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 5 in the 200 block of Pinewood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor hit and run was turned in Aug. 7 in the 100 block of Seymour Lane/Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 7 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in Aug. 8 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle, suspect took a toolbox and tools worth $2,000, was turned in Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of injury to real property and an undisciplined juvenile was turned in Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of impaired driving and driving while license revoked was turned in Aug. 12 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a suspicious condition was turned in Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone making a false report to deputies was turned in Aug. 14 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a domestic disturbance was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of N.C. 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an animal bite was turned in Aug. 18 in the 200 block of Wisteria Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of a suicide attempt was turned in Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a civil dispute was turned in Aug. 19 in the 1200 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle in which $500 in damage to windows and $53 in items were taken, was turned in Aug. 20 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of an overdose was reported Aug. 21 in the 100 block of Chamberlin Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of unexploded ordnance being found was turned in Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.