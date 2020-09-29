Elizabeth City Police
Karyn Elizabeth Pickop, 23, of the 130 block of Jordan Loop Road, Tyner, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, forced. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with possession of stolen property, fictitious or altered vehicle registration and driving while license revoked, not impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Bradley Ducan, 37, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with misdemeanor fraud. He appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Corleis Micole Riddick, 20, of the 1210 block of Mosley Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with felony possession of counterfeit instruments. She appeared before a magistrate and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Mildred Felton, 47, of the 500 block of Dunstan Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court. She appeared before a magistrate, where she was released after posting a $200 secured bond.
Dudley Ray Griffin, 39, of the 1510 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with vandalism, personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shanell Desiree Douglas, 42, of the 770 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with assault with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. No bond amount is listed.
Mason Lee James, 28, of the 1730 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor counts each of failure to appear in court and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Julia Lynn Bundy, 27, of the 1320 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dwight Lamont Sutton, 33, of the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with cruelty to animals, depriving of necessary sustenance. Sutton was served with a criminal summons with a date to appear in court and released.
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 54, of the 1900 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released from custody after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Sanders, 37, of the 1110 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with misdemeanor hiring with intent to defraud. She appeared before a magistrate and was released from custody after posting a $500 secured bond.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Chrystian Marie Morton, 32, of the 400 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Zacarriah Faye Collins, 27, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 12 for cruelty to animals, depriving them of necessary sustenance.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 27, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 19 for a charge of abandoning animals.
Michael Bob Mask, 55, of the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 19 for passing a worthless check.
Nancy Diane Holland, 27, of the 100 block of Lee Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with eight counts of misdemeanor larceny and eight counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Aaron Monroe Coston, 18, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a school employee, felony larceny and felony larceny of a truck. He was confin3ed at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
John Antonio Boseman III, 38, of the 1300 block of Schoolhouse Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on attempted first-degree murder charges, first-degree burglary, possession of heroin. He also was served grand jury indictments for conspiracy to furnish a controlled substance to an inmate, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, three counts of felony probation violation, failure to appear on a charge of being a habitual felon and a grand jury indictment for that charge and failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $365,000 secured bond.
Nathan Ross Teague, 33, of the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tony Donnell Sutton, 63, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with possession of stolen goods and failure to appear in court for a charge of shoplifting/concealment of goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $2,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Heywood Vandergrift, 41, of the 600 block of N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with two counts of violating probation, two counts of failure to appear for violating a domestic violence protective order and failure to appear for a charge of second degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $57,000 secured bond.
Jaylen Nashawn Spivey, 20, of the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with maintaining a place for the possession of illegal drugs, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400,000 secured bond.