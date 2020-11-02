Elizabeth City Police
Craig Austin White, 57, of the 310 block of Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Troy Topash, 42, of the 160 block of Old Pike Road, Freeport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with resist, delay and/or obstruct. He was issued a criminal summons and a date to appear in court.
Shamir Norman, 24, of the 410 block of New York Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying concealed handgun. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Steven Ryan Water, 27, of the 120 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $9,000 secured bond.
Travion Dominique White, 27, of the 1490 block of Hoffler Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and discharging firearms. He was released after posting a $7,000 secured bond at the magistrate’s office.
Christopher Scott Palmer, 24, of the 410 block of Pineview Drive, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jaycee Jamia-Lorinda Shannon, 19, of the 400 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounce of schedule VI of controlled substance and driving while impaired. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Eugene Christopher Lee Banks, 37, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He also was charged Oct. 22 and charged with assault by pointing a gun and assault inflicting serious injury. He remained in custody in lieu of a $35,000 secured bond.
Herman Jermaine Felton Jr., 51, of the 600 block of Landing View Drive, Wendell, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine. He was confined in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Avonte Demetrius Penny, 23, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation and driving without a license. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Karen Nicole Duncan, 28, of the 1400 block of Hoffler St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Lee Johnson, 50, of the 60th block of Wilderness Trail, Perquimans, was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Abner Eugene Johnson, 44, of the 500 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for a charge of failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 cash bond.
Donte Iquan Evans, 23, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and served grand jury indictments for first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and conspirancy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. A $245,000 secured bond was set and he remained confined at Albemarle District Jail.
William Tyvoice Evans, 30, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 19 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of hunting on land without the owner’s permission. A $500 secured bond was set.
Bradley Herbert Hardison, 30, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Scott Basnight, 47, of the 10 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with a probation violation. A $500 secured bond was set.
Patron Maurice Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 24 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $245,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Green Jr., 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Dekota Jean Owens, 21, of the 1400 block of College St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of first-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Oct. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked.
Matthew Daniel Anthony, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $25,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.
Michael Derrell Tyson, 30, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $50,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.