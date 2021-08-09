Elizabeth City Police
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 19, of the 110 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested July 25 and charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, one felony count of possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. He was released after posting a $120,000 secured bond.
Edward Eddie Griffin, 65, of the 390 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of purchase, possession and consumption of malt beverages.
Dakota Joel Diaz, 20, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with one felony count of uttering forged instrument. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
David Leroy Schurr, 72, of the 2400 block of Dan and Mary Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 26 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $25 secured bond.
Carlos Humberto-Escobar, 29, of the 100 block of Summerfield Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Nelson, 27, of the 1010 block of Elbert Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Anthony Dylan Sturdivant, 37, of the 710 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of shoplifting/concealing goods and 2nd degree trespassing, plus seven misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Nathan Ross Teague, 34, of the 1030 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Edward Eddie Griffin, 65, of the 390 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of drunk and disruptive. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Andrea Marie Creasy, 37, of the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Daniel Damion Bowser, 44, of the 130 block of Narrons Mobile Home Park, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was issued a $500 secured bond.
Michael Gerray Sylvester, 31, of the 800 block of Hunter Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert Alan Hilbert, 42, of the 910 block of Chestnut Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with one felony count of fraud – obtaining property by false pretense and three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,400 secured bond.
Lorenzo Hurdle, 60, of the 610 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.
Hollyn Nadine Cook-Chapman, 38, of the 1100 block of E. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and issued a criminal citation for driving while intoxicated.
Kenneth Lee Fiers, 34, of the 200 block of S. Lloyd Street, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 1 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of discharging firearm or other projectiles. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Thomas Edwin Owens, 52, of the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Kurtis Lee Watson, 42, of the 3000 block of Carol Lane, Edenton, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia speeding, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of driving without an operator's license, driving while impaired,. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 140 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Brian Kenton, 36, of the 100 block of Vann Road, Ahoskie, was arrested July 25 and served true bills of indictment for charges in Bertie County of first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, safe cracking, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. He also was served true bills of indictment for attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/cause serious injury and burning certain buildings. remained confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a total $400,000 secured bond.
Shamont Nickolas James, 26, of the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, driving without liability insurance and driving left of center. He was released on a $500 secured bond.