Elizabeth City Police
Dana Janey Dashiell, 30, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Charlie Waren Ange Jr., 60, of the 200 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Hertford, was arrested May 15 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on $1,500 unsecured bond.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 31, of the 900 block of Willow St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 15 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Quinlan Trevelle Johnson, 25, of the 300 block of Maryland Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 16 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jamie Eugene Sanders, 34, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested May 17 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
James Thomas Gray Jr., 45, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting $3,500 secured bond.
Hannah Ashley Mogilnicki, 24, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was arrested May 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Malik Jamal Woolridge, 25, of the 3100 block of Waverly Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested May 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Milton McCoy Smith, 57, of the 11000 block of N.C. Highway 305, Seaboard, was arrested May 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and indecent exposure. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $900 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Elaina Patrice Spence, 30, of the 400 block of Debry Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, 41, of the 3300 block of South Evans St., Greenville, was arrested May 24 and charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by use of a motor vehicle. She was released after posting a $40,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Chavaris Eugene Blount, 35, of the 100 block of Hines Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released upon payment of a $945.11 cash bond.
Travis Vann Johnson, 41, of the 500 block of Main St., South Mills, was arrested May 3 and charged with two counts failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,788.31 cash bond.
Michael Lawrence Hughes, 28, of the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden, was arrested May 6 and charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400,000 secured bond.
Myra Alexandra Lewis, 25, of the 200 block of Riverview Ave., Camden, was arrested May 10 and charged with communicating threats and making harassing phone calls. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Donald Ray Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested May 13 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Aaron McCuen Atwell, 60, of the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested May 21 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to comply with restrictions. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Randy Nathaniel Griffin Jr., 23, of the 800 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 24 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm and failure to appear in court as required. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
Nathaniel Wayne White, 21, of the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting $500 secured bond.