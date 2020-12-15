Elizabeth City Police
Donchez Dejuan Gramby, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, 9, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 9 and served with a true bill of indictment for an outstanding federal charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Jahemian Tyke Raynor, 18, of the 1000 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with injury to real property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. A $6,100 secured bond was set.
James Newton Clamp III, 32, of the 2700 block of Halsey St., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released into the custody of a relative.
Jessica Ann Stumm, 29, of the 100 block of A St., Camden, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released on a $300 secured bond.
Shon Eric Waterfield, 42, of the 100 block of Shannon House Road, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with larceny of a truck and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lewis Smith, 42, of the 200 block of Meekins St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of communicating threats, two counts of resisting arrest, assault on a government official, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of secured bonds totaling $92,000.
Pablo Gregorio, 35, of the 600 block of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Daniel Moniz, 38, of the 100 block of Webb St., Hertford, was arrested Dec. 13 on a Perquimans County warrant and charged with credit card fraud. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.