Elizabeth City Police
Craig Leon White, 42, of the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 16 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Anthony Dylan Sturdivant, 37, of the 710 block of Brooks Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Warnell Angelo Dixon, 20, of the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one felony count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Darrel F McCuiston, 66, of the 610 block of W. Main Street, was arrested April 18 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree tresspassing.
Erica Leighann Motley, 31, of the 910 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
John Tomas White, 41, of the 110 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Tavon Jair Pope, 23, of the 1200 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of more than a half ounce but less than one and a half ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jake Maxwell Neal, 18, of the 7000 block of Silver Farm Court, Moseley Virginia, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Heidi Lynn Blevins, 24, of the 10 block of Garrison Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Kayla Corso, 36, of the 200 block of Irondale Road, Salisbury, New York, was arrested April 7 and charged with simple asasult. A $750 secured bond was set.
Billie Jean Tanner, 40, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming alcohol. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
David Pilkington Jr., 43, of the 100 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested April 7 and charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.
Austin Scott Chandler, 25, of the 50 block of Griffee Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 7 and charged with assault on an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats on April 8.
Ronald William McLendon Jr., 45, of the 100 block of Sea Horse Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 8 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ashly Nicole Burch, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 8 and charged with simple assault. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Aubrey Germany, 44, of the 1300 block of Akinburry Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a criminal summons April 9 for a charge arising from Dare County.
Brian Conners, 55, of the 100 block of Teal Court, Grandy, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tremayne Levon Ralfael, 32, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with resisting a police officer and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Nyshiema Dishea Stallings, 25, of the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kenneth James Armour, 51, of the 400 block of Henley Court, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Christopher Bertram Harrison, 25, of the 100 block of East Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Zaire Laron Faltz, 20, of the 6400 block of Everett Road, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 11 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 and having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Gregory Williams, 24, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with driving while impaired and traveling on the wrong side of the highway. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Cecil Ray Taylor Jr., 64, of the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with passing a worthless check. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Reginald William Epps, 70, of the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Jay Cromwell, 39, of the 500 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with selling and delivering schedule II of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II of a controlled substance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Wesley Elliot Temple, 23, of the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Garrette Lee Suggs, 48, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 cash bond.
Myna Leigh Howell, 26, of the 100 block of Snow Goose Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on an order for arrest for driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 20, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A $500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 21, of the 1000 block of Bracey Drive, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested April 12 and charged with contempt of court. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
Kush Xavier Sinclair, 24, of the 800 block of Old Fort Eustis Blvd., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested April 12 and charged with possession of more than a half-ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
James Aubrey Germany, 44, of the 1300 block of Akinburry Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons April 14 for assault inflicting serious injury and engaging in an affray.
William Skyler Roache, 24, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was arrested April 14 and charged with possessing and transporting weapon of mass destruction and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Donald Ray Gibbs Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested April 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. $200 order of confinement bond was set.
Norris Rashard Gardner Jr., 23, of the 8900 block of Caratoke Highway, Harbinger, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Ashleigh Nichole Hewitt, 24, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Derek Ali Sparks, 36, of the 300 block of Windlesham Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Lloyd Edward Hicks, 46, of the 1500 block of Wildwood Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with driving while impaired, driving without a driver’s license and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Charles Kenneth Bennett, 41, of the 100 block of Courthouse Road, Currituck was arrested April 15 and charged with breaking or entering, unauthorized use of a motorize conveyance, driving while impaired, driving a vehicle with an altered registration, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving while license revoked, license not reclaimed. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Laverne Bradbury Jr., 41, of the 1500 block of Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia, was arrested April 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joseph Roy Thorpe, 44, of the 100 block of Court St., West Union, New York, was arrested April 16 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public. A $350 cash bond was set.