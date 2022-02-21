Elizabeth City Police
Zachary Storm Watson Tart, 29, of the 200 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $38,000 secured bond.
Michael Gerray Sylvester, 31, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
Ruth Beatrice Ali, 56, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tony Martin Robertson, 53, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Timothy Christopher Warren, 71, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was issued two criminal summons for violating the county’s dog restraint ordinance and three counts of mistreatment of animals on Feb. 7.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 42, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Earl Roosevelt Holland, 72, of the 4300 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with assault on a female.
Delores Mercer Brown, 65, of the 100 block of John Mercer Lane, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged in a domestic incident. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Ethan James Wagner, 21, of the 800 block of Franwood Drive, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jesse Carmel Todd, 43, of the 100 block of Holly Cres A, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ryan Christopher Seymore Sr., 45, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
David Benjamin Akiem Mitchell, 21, of the 900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 on warrants and true bills of indictment issued in Pasquotank County for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Joshua Keith Cavana, 34, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Hayley Michelle Eppley, 22, of the 500 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $70,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Dexter Gleason, 27, of the 100 block of Chestnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Cad William Shears, 41, of the 100 block of Universal Blvd., Moyock, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with warrants issued in Dare County for failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Earl Person, 55, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with altering/forging title/registration card. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Shamra Dureall Everette, 40, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with violation of the notary act. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Paul Michael Beaumont, 60, of the 100 block of Deerfield Trail, Shawboro, was issued two criminal summons Feb. 12 for violation of the county’s nuisance ordinance and one for violating the county’s leash ordinance.