Elizabeth City Police
Tricena Devette Parker, 34, of the 110 block of Camelot Road, Hertford, was arrested March 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
George Lewis Harris, 46, of the 640 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with one felony count each of alter, remove serial number from a firearm, possession with into to sell and/or distribute cocaine and possession of weapon by a convicted felon, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of less than one and a half ounce of Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear in court and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $31,500 secured bond.
Ronrico Rashad Cummings, 33, of the 130 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.
Donte Vernell Harris, 33, of the 840 block of Redleafe Circle, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of misuse of 911 phone system. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Savannah Leigh Spruill, 24, of the 390 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested March 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of fictitious information to a law enforcement officer and failure to wear a seat belt. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dezmond Devon Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with one felony count of possession of controlled substance, cocaine. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert Allen Setford, 39, of the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Rico Fourney, 40, of the 3430 block of Oak Arbor Lane, Charlotte, was arrested March 11 and issued a criminal summon for 1 felony count of forgery-checks or bank notes.
Martin Luther Burley, 34, of the 110 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 12 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Heather Ruth Sawyer, 31, of the 200 block of Binnacle Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Khalil Maliek Ferebee, 26, of the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and was cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.
Ladonna Vernice Banks, 29, of the 590 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Terrance Terrell Parker, 37, of the 700 block of Bunnell Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 13 and issued a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing.