Elizabeth City Police
Curtis E. Gatewood, 61, of the 2500 block of Nottoway Terrace, Burlington, was arrested April 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Jamil Rashard Silvester, 30, of the 100 block of Stalling Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Larry Antwone Peterman, 31, of the 1100 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Latifah Danyell Smith, 29, of the 100 block of Willow Achers, Williamston, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Lydia Robinson, 32, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released after posting $250 secured bond.
Delton Troy Overton Jr., 31, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Darren Davet Rountree, 33, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Ronchelle Shunta Hinton, 46, of the 100 block of N. Cobb St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Darius Tre Fullwood, 21, of the 500 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Bradley Herbert Hardison, 30, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 30 and charged with credit card fraud and two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,250 secured bond.
Clinton Lee Magwood, 53, of the 1100 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dakota Joel Diaz, 20, of the 400 block of River Edge, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged on a Pitt County warrant for felony common law robbery and felony conspiracy to commit a felony. He also was served a true bill of indictment for Pasqutoank County charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. He was released after posting a $27,000 secured bond.
Rasheed Afrika Ali, 63, of the 1300 block of Coulter Road, Orangeburg, South Carolina, was arrested May 2 and charged with impeding the flow of traffic. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Edward Griffin, 65, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with sitting or lying on a highway or street. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Edward Kirk Rivers, 47, of the 100 block of Fairland Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with sitting or lying on a highway or street. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Mallory Thorton, 32, of the 1800 block of Daniels Farm Road, Mebane, was arrested May 3 and charged with sitting or lying on a highway or street. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Melissa Hulda Matthews, 22, of the 900 block of Small Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with sitting or lying on a street or highway. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
James Wells Goar, 45, of the 1003 block of Hunnicut Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with sitting or lying on a street or highway. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Michael Lee McGarrigle, 50, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Roni Michelle Sampson, 39, of the 100 block of Potawatomi Trail, Edenton, was arrested May 1 and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear in court as required, and failure to appear in court as required for the following charges: possession of meth, possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of schedule II drugs, schedule III controlled substances, two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without liability insurance, altering or forging a vehicle title and driving without registration. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $152,000 secured bond.
Cody Alan Dykes, 24, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and a window-tinting violation. He was released after posting a $2,700 secured bond.
Crystal Helen Waaga, 29, of the 100 block of Nikkis Lane, Shiloh, was arrested May 8 and charged with being drunk and disruptive in public. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Allen Saunders, 25, of the 500 block of White St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Loran Wayne Glass, 35, of the 100 block of Jennings Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kristine Nicole Mcintyre, 31, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Brandon Scott Lee, 31, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested April 26 and served a Camden County warrants for arrest for misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Paul Jason Simmons, 40, of the 100 block of Coinjock Canal Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 27 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.