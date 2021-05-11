Elizabeth City Police
Walter Lee Wood Jr., 46, of the 400 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond. He was rearrested April 29 and charged with disorderly conduct. Another $250 secured bond was set.
Demetre Cortez Sylvester, 36, of the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christian Jesus Gilyard, 29, of the 700 block of Brooks Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Deanna Mari Overman, 49, of the 2400 block of Efland-Cedar Road, Efland, was arrested April 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Dustin Sidebottom, 50, of the 1000 block of Hunnicut Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Curtis E. Gatewood, 61, of the 2500 block of Nottoway Terrace, Burlington, was arrested April 27 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
Jamil Rashard Silvester, 30, of the 100 block of Stalling Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.
Larry Antwone Peterman, 31, of the 1100 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a $250 secured bond.