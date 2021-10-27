Elizabeth City Police
Maurice Donnell Battle, 37, of the 200 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Amanda Nicole Songer, 32, of the 100 block of Emily Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Dustin Levi Chappell, 36, of the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny and 2nd degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Adam Lee Herring, 31, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of 2nd degree trespassing and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Trevor Nathanial Leickert, 23, of the 210 block of Canal Drive, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one felony count each of possession of marijuana with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, manufacturing Scheduled VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Takoris Ebron, 18, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon – intent to kill, discharge of a firearm into a dwelling/moving vehicle and one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $82,000 secured bond.
Kevin Devonta Horton Johnson, 26, of the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Richard Felton Elliott III, of the 10 block of Oxford Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with 2 felony counts of possession of narcotics, two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Michael Robert Kronz IV, 50, of the 1110 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of drunk and disruptive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Cedric Jontay Green, 34, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Darrell Darnell Hall, 43, of the 1340 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Mohmad Amir Motazedi, 47, of the 9110 block of Vendom Street, Maryland, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Connie Rae Sessler, 51, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, failure to maintain lane control, driving a vehicle with an altered registration, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving a vehicle without registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jacquelyn Rae Covell, 25, of the 200 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nicholas Byron Curry, 25, of the 100 block of Tice Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jeffrey Paul Cox, 49, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 2 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Justin Lee Goines, 29, of the 100 block of Fire Station Court, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Crystal Gayle Witt, 36, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with failure to pay child support. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Roman Devonne Hall, 23, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Bowser, 48, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Alan Ray Mitchell, 40, of the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule III of a controlled substance, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Delcie Lynn Perry, 25, of the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation. She was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Darius Lavar Hill, 24, of the 30 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 15 for abandoning animals.
Lashya Tineese Griffin, 25, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with violating a valid protective order. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail for a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Arlanda Nicole Morris, 29, of the 1000 block of Deerfield Trace, Mebane, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for a window tint violation. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.