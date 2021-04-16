Elizabeth City Police
Tekasia Nicole Riddick, 27, of the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with a misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jimmie Wayne Hufton Jr., 59, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of larceny of a motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and impaired registration-revoked. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
William Tyvoice Evans, 31, of the 860 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Randy Ardell Smithson, 30, of the 1040 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 7 and charged with a misdemeanor count each of injury to real property and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ashlee Marie Rios, 23, of the 910 block of Roseclair Court, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested April 8 and charged with failure to appear (warrant issued in Chowan County). She was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 30, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 8 and charged with 13 misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court, three felony counts of failure to appear, one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.
Deshun Jamal Morris, 27, of the 1110 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Camden Sheriff
Lalaine Spring Whitehurst, 41, of the 250 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh, was arrested March 31 and charged with misdemeanor counts each of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 1 and charged with a felony count each of sell or deliver drugs, maintaining a place to keep drugs and possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana and a misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $16,500 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 1 and charged with assault on a female.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 32, of the 1500 block of River Road, was arrested April 2 and charged with resisting arrest, tinted vehicle windows, child restraint violation and driving while license revoked, all misdemeanor offenses. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Chakemia Carr, 24, of the 2100 block of Ayock Avenue, New Bern, was arrested April 3 and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Cord Stanton Whitley, 40, of the 100 block of Cape Fear Drive, Shiloh, was arrested April 3 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault, communicating threats and one misdemeanor count each of breaking and entering (non-forced) and injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Myra Alexandra Lewis, 25, of the 210 block of Riverview Avenue, Camden, was arrested April 5 and charged with misdemeanor forced breaking and entering. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Melinda Jo Seigh, 37, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 8 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling to keep drugs and one misdemeanor count of possession of drugs paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brock William Thomas, 31, of the 400 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested April 11 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ajuan Orlando Mitchell, 23, of the 160 block of Nosay Road, South Mills, was arrested April 12 and charged with failure to appear (for charge of felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance). He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 59, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested April 12 and charged with one felony count of habitual felon. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Daniel Lee Britnell, 34, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and taken into custody on a warrant for arrest. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.