Elizabeth City Police
Craig Austin White, 57, of the 310 block of Culpepper Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 22 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Troy Topash, 42, of the 160 block of Old Pike Road, Freeport, Pennsylvania, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with resist, delay and/or obstruct. He was issued a criminal summons and a date to appear in court.
Shamir Norman, 24, of the 410 block of New York Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying concealed handgun. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Steven Ryan Water, 27, of the 120 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $9,000 secured bond.
Travion Dominique White, 27, of the 1490 block of Hoffler Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and discharging firearms. He was released after posting a $7,000 secured bond at the magistrate’s office.
Christopher Scott Palmer, 24, of the 410 block of Pineview Drive, Edenton, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.