Elizabeth City Police
Amber Lynn Newton, 29, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Carlton Larnell Turner Jr., 25, of the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Alexander Tyshawn Johnson, 29, of the 500 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with assault on a female and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Crystal Starr Crawley, 40, of the 200 block of Roanoke Trail, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons April 28 for a charge of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Michael Andrew Guydan, 35, of the 300 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with assault of emergency personnel. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Emily Nicole Carlisle, 28, of the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 30 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dadryn Gibbs Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set at $2,500.
Beatrice Staton Ali, 54, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with credit card fraud. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Davontae Akeem Timpson, 27, of the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with misdemeanor forced breaking and entering and resisting arrest. A secured bond was set at $2,500.
Latoya Shavon Armstrong, 32, of 1200 block of Newport Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with disorderly conduct. She was served a criminal summons and released without bond.
Deneidra Tiara Hall, 27, of the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $4,000.
Zahria Monae Mayfield, 23, of the 500 block of Roundtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Domonique Renay Albert, 18, of the 1000 block of Elbert Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Antonio Lamont Britt, 28, of the 200 block of Bethany Church Road, Belvidere, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of less than 1 and ½ ounce of Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while impaired and resisting arrest. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Robert Wayne Ballance Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Simpson Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and charged with communicating threats, injury to real property and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Anthony Michael Bonner, 21, of the 200 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $500.
Chyna Nyasia Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Dance Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and charged with simple assault. A secured bond was set at $1,500.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 30, of the 900 block of Willow Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. A secured bond was set at $250.
Ray Lassiter, 51, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $5,000.
Shayessence Jamonica Johnson, 20, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 7 and charged with shoplifting. She was cited and released without bond.
Laron Lendell Melton, 26, of the 200 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with failure to appear in court. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Antoinette Denise King, 33, of the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with communicating threats. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Nicole Danielle Cooper, 21, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. She was cited and released without bond.
Gary Lee Thomas Jr., 25, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with aiding and abetting common law misdemeanor. He was cited and released without bond.
Quantajah Latanya Armstrong, 23, of the 140 block of Winfall Boulevard, Hertford, was arrested May 11 and charged with simple assault. He was served a criminal summons and released without bond.
Steven Lavon Moore Sr., 39, of the 1300 block of Fairfax Avenue, Greenville, was arrested May 12 and charged with felony fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle. An unsecured bond was set at $5,000.