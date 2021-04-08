Elizabeth City Police
Michaela Bainter, 22, of the 210 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and communicating threats. He was released without bond.
Daniel James Newbern, of the 1480 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting an $800 cash bond.
Jimmy Deshone Hollis, 30, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 27 and issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor possession of less than 1 and ½ ounce of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).
Sha’teona Mona Kee, 22, of the 1740 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Sean Darron McCall, 47, of the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Robert Campbell Morgan III, 43, of the 110 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lynn Maguire, 37, of the 520 block of Surfside Drive, Edenton, was arrested March 30 and issued a criminal summons for the charges of speeding and driving while license revoked, both misdemeanors.
Ezekiel Randolph Maven, 42, of the 7420 block of River Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested March 30 and charged with misdemeanor resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer.
Michael Joseph Rogers Jr., 36, of the 210 block of Breccia Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 30 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Nigel Omar Coston, 32, of the 1330 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and issued a criminal summons for the charges of driving while license revoked/no driver license and impaired vehicle registration.
Kasey Elaine Edwards, 35, of the 1130 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills, was arrested March 30 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor charge each of larceny from a merchant, remove anti-shoplifting device and shoplifting.
Crystal Renee Jones, 29, of the 760 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Milton McCoy Smith, 57, of Elizabeth City, was arrested March 30 and issued a criminal summons for the charge of misdemeanor assault communicating threats.
Andre Shareef Birden, 45, of the 100 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 31 and issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor failure to return rented property.
Kelvin Jamarl Ford, 45, of the 1220 block of Smokey Mountain Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count of stalking. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert Sidney Baker, 73, of the 850 block of Indian Trail Road, Edenton, was arrested April 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Nicole Joseph Wilkes, 36, of the 1010 block of Hunter Street, was arrested April 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Valentine Jeronimo Velasco, 49, of the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kalene Eloise Barber, 27, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.