Elizabeth City Police
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 12 and charged with a probation violation served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Hannah Lynn Snell, 25, of the 100 block of Jane Lane, Elizabeth City, was cited for exceeding the highway speed limit.
D'Zyah Keyasha Brazzle, 20, of the 700 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Willie Alondo Mewborn, 56, of the 1600 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Antonio Damon Spellman, 33, of the 900 block of Morgan St., Elizabeth City, was cited April 10 for improper registration of a vehicle and violating the vehicle inspection law.
Richard Edward Faison Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Albatross St., Elizabeth City, was cited April 10 for exceeding the speed limit on the highway.
Elijah Paul Overstreet, 40, of the 500 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was cited April 11 for display of improper registration.
Michael Steven Pierce Jr., 35, of the 200 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kimberly Walsh Spitler, 46, of the 300 block of Evans-Bass Road, Eden, was cited April 11 for second-degree trespass.
Samaora Shanice Sutton, 33, of the 100 block of English Row, Elizabeth City, was cited April 11 for exceeding the highway speed limit.
Leah Allison Stallings, 31, of the 1400 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested April 11 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required on charges of driving while impaired, reckless driving and driving left of center. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Vincent Moore, 36, of the 200 block of Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons April 11 for a charge of fraudulently obtaining an advance.
Kenneth Jahkim Spruill, 27, of the 2500 block of Old Cherry Road, Elizabeth City, was cited April 11 for charge of having an improper registration and a stoplight violation.
Hennie Overton Wooten Jr., 63, of the 2800 block of Bayne Ave., Norfolk, Va., was cited April 12 for a stoplight violation and driving without liability insurance.
Joseph Steven Dieck, 32, of the 100 block of Poplar Haven Road, Poplar Branch, was cited April 12 for a seatbelt violation.
Amber Fortenberry Ledford, 33, of the 7600 block of Sumter Crest Drive, Raleigh, was cited April 12 for driving without a driver's license and signal/movement violation.
Robert Wayne Ranhorn, 46, of the 100 block of Camden Ave., Camden, was cited April 12 for a seatbelt violation.
William Oliver Wilson III, 58, of the 100 block of Hastings Drive, Moyock was cited April 12 for a seatbelt violation.
Jordan Gregory Williams, 24, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited April 13 for driving while license was suspended and displaying improper registration.
Sandra Ann Carter, 33, of the 100 block of Chadburn Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited April 13 for a signal/movement violation.
Qua-Nesha Alita Lavern McCoy, 26, of the 100 block of Red Cedar Run, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons April 13 for injury to real property and vandalism of personal property.
Noe Salvador Lopez-Cruz, 27, of the 600 block of Second St., Elizabeth City, was cited April 14 for exceeding the highway speed limit.
Currituck Sheriff
Justin Michael Frizell, 45, of the 2410 block of Rockbridge Street, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested April 2 and charged with failure to appear in court (in Dare County). He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
James John Robertson Jr., 57, of the 140 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested April 2 and served a criminal summons for assault on a female and communicating threats.
Shakim Thomas Swift, 30, of the 3400 block of Silna Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 4 and charged with possession of up to a half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Morgan Elizabeth Slusser, 34, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons April 5 for violating the school attendance law.
Jeremy Oren Wade, 38, of the 2000 block of Teal Road, Corolla, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested April 5 and charged with assault on a female.
Tavon Jair Pope, 23, of the 1200 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of more than a half ounce but less than one and a half ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a police officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jake Maxwell Neal, 18, of the 7000 block of Silver Farm Court, Moseley Virginia, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Heidi Lynn Blevins, 24, of the 10 block of Garrison Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Kayla Corso, 36, of the 200 block of Irondale Road, Salisbury, New York, was arrested April 7 and charged with simple asasult. A $750 secured bond was set.
Billie Jean Tanner, 40, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested April 7 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming alcohol. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
David Pilkington Jr., 43, of the 100 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested April 7 and charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapon and felony possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $175,000 secured bond.
Austin Scott Chandler, 25, of the 50 block of Griffee Road, Weaverville, was arrested April 7 and charged with assault on an officer and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was issued a criminal summons for communicating threats on April 8.
Ronald William McLendon Jr., 45, of the 100 block of Sea Horse Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 8 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ashly Nicole Burch, 27, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 8 and charged with simple assault. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Aubrey Germany, 44, of the 1300 block of Akinburry Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a criminal summons April 9 for a charge arising from Dare County.
Brian Conners, 55, of the 100 block of Teal Court, Grandy, was arrested April 9 and charged with possession of cocaine and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tremayne Levon Ralfael, 32, of the 100 block of Franklin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with resisting a police officer and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.