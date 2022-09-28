Elizabeth City Police
Counterfeiting/forgery ($100 bill) was reported Sept. 19 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported Sept. 19 in the 510 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a motor vehicle (B&E of four motor vehicles with theft of pocketbook, iPhone and car speakers) was reported Sept. 19 in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 19 in the 300 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter from 2004 Ford F350) was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Fictitious registration tag was reported Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Walnut Street. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Theft from a building, $298 stolen from two separate victims, was reported Sept. 9 in the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 9 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Assault on a government official, suspect headbutted victim was reported Sept. 9 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to unconscious male found on side of the road Sept. 10 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
An overdose was reported Sept. 10 in the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 10 in the 600 block of Pitts Chapel Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Displaying fictitious tag and registration plate seizure were reported Sept. 10 in the 700 block of Alton Street. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to real property was reported Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Deputies assisted Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Sept. 10 with patient with abnormal breathing at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.
Wreck with injuries by crashing into ditch and not wearing helmets was reported Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (about $1,900 in damage to 1986 PIER Arrow work vehicle) was reported Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage of property, $170 window, was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
A vehicle fire, vehicle engulfed in flames as owner worked on it, was reported Sept. 12 in the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Display of fictitious registration and driving without an operator’s license was reported Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road/U.S. 158, Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 12 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Injury to personal property, someone threw rock and damaged semi-truck, was reported Sept. 13 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City.
Lawnmower fire was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Princess Anne Circle, Elizabeth City.
Assault inflicting serious physical injury on a detention facility employee was reported Sept. 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 15 in the 1800 block of Nixtonton Road, Elizabeth City.
Second-degree trespass was reported Sept. 14 in the 500 block of Jackson Lane, Elizabeth City.
A domestic protective order violation was reported Sept. 14 at the Pasquotank Courthouse.
Someone pointing a shotgun in the direction of second person and firing into the air was reported Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City.
Deputies investigated a death Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City.
Person going armed to the terror of the public was reported Sept. 15 at the Walmart Supercenter, 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, person threatened another with a knife, was reported Sept. 15 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City.
Camden Sheriff
Misdemeanor larceny, theft of dirt, was reported Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies picked up stray kitten Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Arnold Road, Camden.
A dumpster fire was reported Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Pee Dee Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Breaking and entering, concession stand broken into, Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.