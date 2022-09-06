Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($2,054 in vehicle windshield damage) was reported Aug. 9 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property was reported Aug. 9 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Aug. 9 in the 810 block of Dance Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny was reported Aug. 9 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 10 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (valued at $25,000) was reported Aug. 10 in the 510 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 11 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Missing firearm valued at $300 was reported Aug. 11 in the 500 block of Factory Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a residence resulting in theft of $5,000 in clothing items was reported Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: L. James.
Gunshots fired was reported Aug. 12 in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 13 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 13 in the 610 block of Hull Drive. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Misdemeanor larceny of $75 was reported Aug. 13 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Misdemeanor larceny of two trash cans from a business was reported Aug. 13 in the 400 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 13 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fired were reported Aug. 14 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Possession of a stolen firearm (9mm Taurus) and communicating threats were reported Aug. 14 in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Found property was reported Aug. 14 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Aug. 14 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling (34 shell casings recovered as evidence), damage to real/personal property (three automobiles) and discharging a firearm with in city limits was reported Aug. 15 in the 1120 block of Park Street. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 15 on E. Main Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter valued at $300) was reported Aug. 15 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to property by suspect driving into city utility pole was reported Aug. 15 in the 400 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by someone throwing rock through window, causing $5,000 in damage, was reported Aug. 15 in the 1120 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage of property (automobile) was reported Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Bank Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Lost property (purse with personal identifiable information) was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported Aug. 16 in the 800 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Property damage was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Old Oak Drive. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Found property was reported Aug. 16 in the 730 block of Jones Avenue. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Gunshots fired was reported Aug. 16 in the 590 block of Cedar Street. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and found property were reported Aug. 17 in the 500 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.