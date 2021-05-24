Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 7 in the 1100 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Fraud (by obtaining $4,800 in U.S. currency from victim by promising victim a larger amount of money in return) was reported May 7 in the 1200 block of Park Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault and injury to personal property (valued at $800) were reported May 7 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Driving under the influence was reported May 8 on Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
All other offenses (by neglecting to cover a hole, thereby causing an accident) was reported May 8 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A dog attacking and killing another dog was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
An attempt to commit fraud was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, removal of two catalytic converters, was reported May 11 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Extortion/blackmail was reported May 9 in the 4000 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported May 8 in the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Injury to tree, crops, lands, suspect’s vehicle damaged drainage ditch, was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Motor vehicle theft, vehicle located at farm entrance was stolen, was reported May 7 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Fleeing to elude arrest, deputies assisted law enforcement pursuit that originated in Perquimans County, was reported May 17 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Okisko Road. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.