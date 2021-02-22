Elizabeth City Police
False pretense/swindle/confidence game and identity theft (by suspect cashing two checks, with total value of $121, made out to victim’s name) were reported Feb. 12 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Damage to city property (by male subject backing into utility pole; estimated damage, $400) was reported Feb. 12 in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Obtaining property by false pretense (one night hotel stay valued at $117) was reported Feb. 13 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, at Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Possession of firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon (9mm Colt handgun valued at $400, 14 rounds of ammunition) were reported Feb. 13 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by destroying a fence valued at $1,500) was reported Feb. 14 in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Found property (one 9mm Hi-Point handgun, 5 bullets, 1 magazine found inside a returned rental vehicle) was reported Feb. 15 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Identity theft (by suspect trying to use victim’s identity) was reported Feb. 16 in the 310 block of Nugget Trail Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Property damage (estimated $100 damage to victim’s Ford Mustang) was reported Feb. 16 in the 210 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (two unknown male subjects were seen on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera breaking into victim’s 2015 Honda Accord; nothing was taken) was reported Feb. 16 in the 500 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 5 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Camden Sheriff
Wire fraud was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Larceny was reported Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Sawyers Creek Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Violations of the state’s drug laws were reported in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A verbal dispute was reported Feb. 12 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon were reported Feb. 14 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 and West Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Marlas Way, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Breaking and entering, larceny of a refrigerator, microwave oven and stove/oven and injury to real property were reported Feb. 16 in the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Beech Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 9 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Trespassing on private property was reported Feb. 12 in the 200 block of S. Elm St., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Misdemeanor larceny, $80 in currency, was reported Feb. 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Assault on a female was reported Feb. 18 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Suspicious conditions were reported Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer; C. Rollings.