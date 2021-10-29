Elizabeth City Police
Larceny (of a laptop valued at $650 from a residence) was reported Sept. 22 in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Ida Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Ward Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Theft of a motor vehicle (2008 Ford Fusion valued at $1,800) was reported Sept. 23 in the 110 block of Oak Grove Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny (of 2 surfboards with total value of $950) were reported Sept. 24 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault on a government official, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and trespass of real property were reported Sept. 24 in the 1310 block of Normal Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault with deadly weapon (scissors) – inflicting serious injury was reported Sept. 24 in the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer:
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential exterior door) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Gunshots fired and Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (of several automobiles) were reported Sept. 25 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Fraud (at a drug store) was reported Sept. 25 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny (of two cellular phones) were reported Sept. 25 in the 710 block of Garden Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats (by willfully and verbally threatening physical injury upon the victim in a manner that would cause reasonable concern to believe threat was likely to be carried out upon the victim) was reported Sept. 25 in the 1120 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny (of $180 in U.S. currency) was reported Sept. 26 in the 600 block of McPherson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Larceny (of $82 in retail store items) was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats (by willfully and verbally threatening physical injury upon the victim in a manner that would cause reasonable concern to believe threat was likely to be carried out upon the victim) was reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking & entering was reported Sept. 27 in the 1720 block of Lobell lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 28 in the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 29 in the 1210 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 29 in the 810 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Identity theft (subject used victim’s name to open account; $482 stolen) was reported Sept. 29 in the 900 block of Fifth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Possession of marijuana-less than ½ ounce (prescription pill bottle with marijuana residue) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (pipes) were reported Sept. 30 in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Damage to property (residential exterior, $8,000 damage) was reported Oct. 1 in the 800 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.