Elizabeth City Police
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by throwing water on vehicle’s radio and cutting wires) were reported Dec. 24 in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Simple assault and domestic incident were reported Dec. 24 in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Runaway was reported Dec. 24 in the 1300 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (by stealing merchandise from retail store) was reported Dec. 24 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Assault was reported Dec. 24 in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault and domestic incident were reported Dec. 24 in the 510 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Driving under the influence was reported Dec. 24 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Theft of a motor vehicle (by taking a 2016 Ford Escape with keys left in the vehicle) was reported Dec. 24 in the 700 block of Third Street, Elizabeth City. Vehicle was recovered. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 25 in the 420 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of all-terrain vehicle (children’s-sized ATV valued at $980) was reported Dec. 25 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny of all-terrain vehicle from residence (valued at $3,000) was reported Dec. 25 in the 710 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Lost cellphone was reported Dec. 25 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Possession of a motor vehicle (Honda valued at $5,000) was reported Dec. 25 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Overdose was reported Dec. 26 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Non-criminal death investigation was reported Dec. 26 in the 820 block of Beech Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of a handgun (SAR 9 9mm) was reported Dec. 26 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Missing person was reported Dec. 26 in the 1310 block of Normal Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (2012 Toyota Camry), theft from a vehicle and false pretense/swindle/confidence game (by attempting to purchase items online) were reported Dec. 26 in the 600 block of Ray Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Stolen motor vehicle (by unknown person taking automobile valued at $15,000 from victim’s residence) was reported Dec. 26 in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (air conditioning unit valued at $1,000; 3 windows) and shooting within city limits were reported Dec. 26 in the 700 block of Anderson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling (causing $2,300 in damage, including to two automobiles) was reported Dec. 26 in the 700 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Call for service (stay-at-home order violated) was reported Dec. 26 in the 700 block of Anderson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Larceny from a retail store was reported Dec. 28 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Dec. 28 in the 1310 block of Horner Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Motor vehicle theft (by taking an unoccupied 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with keys inside vehicle) was reported Dec. 29 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Vehicle was recovered. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Overdose was reported Dec. 29 in the 280 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking and entering (by opening door of unlocked 1996 GEO Metro with intent to commit larceny) was reported Dec. 29 in the 100 block of Russell Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny from a grocery store was reported Dec. 29 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Fraud (by cashing a check for utility bill and sending money to third party) was reported Dec. 29 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired (one 9mm shell casing seized as evidence) was reported Dec. 29 in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2010 Volkswagen Tiguan) was reported Dec. 29 in the 300 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Larceny of auto parts, two catalytic converters, was reported Dec. 30 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Lost property was reported Dec. 30 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Drug/narcotic violations, possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, was reported Dec. 30 at Richardson/Factory streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Property damage, someone threw eggs at a vehicle, was reported Dec. 30 in the 400 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny was reported Dec. 30 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Theft from a motor vehicle and communicating threats, theft of $6,000 in currency, was reported Dec. 31 in the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Assault by pointing a gun and larceny of a $300 phone were reported Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by an employee, theft of $100, was reported Dec. 31 in the 800 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.