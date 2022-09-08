Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by someone throwing rock through window, causing $5,000 in damage, was reported Aug. 15 in the 1120 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage of property (automobile) was reported Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Bank Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Lost property (purse with personal identifiable information) was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported Aug. 16 in the 800 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Property damage was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Old Oak Drive. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Found property was reported Aug. 16 in the 730 block of Jones Avenue. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Gunshots fired was reported Aug. 16 in the 590 block of Cedar Street. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and found property were reported Aug. 17 in the 500 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Driving while impaired was reported Aug. 18 in the 100 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a bookbag, five video games and clothing was reported Aug. 19 in the 600 block of Westover St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Theft from a motor vehicle of property valued at $2,350 and breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 19 in the 1100 block of Park St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 19 in the 500 block of s. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Larceny of a bicycle was reported Aug. 19 in the 1000 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to property, a trailer tipped over, was reported Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of city of Elizabeth City generator cables valued at $1,000 was reported Aug. 19 in the 200 block of W. Grice St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of a motor vehicle, a 2012 Buick valued at $10,000, was reported Aug. 20 in the 200 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of a CBD pen valued at $50 was reported Aug. 20 from 252 Tobacco and Vape, 103 Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Property damage to a front end bumper of a rental car was reported Aug. 20 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of a handbag and items valued at $692 was reported Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported Aug. 20 in the 120 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported Aug. 20 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Injury to real property, roof siding valued at $300, was reported Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Towing of abandoned vehicle blocking roadway causing hazard was reported Aug. 19 in the 400 block of S. Hughes and Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
An overdose and drug/narcotics violations was reported Aug. 18 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Driving while impaired was reported Aug. 17 on West Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Aug. 17 on U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 17 in the 900 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, a vehicle tag, was reported Aug. 22 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Misdemeanor debit card fraud was reported Aug. 22 in the 300 block of Pearl St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 22 in the 600 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Pornography/obscene material found on a computer was reported Aug. 22 in the 200 block of Ashe St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 23 in the 800 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 23 in the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Theft from a building, lawn furniture and bicycles valued at $250, was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Wire fraud, someone removed $28,350 from a person’s bank account, was reported Aug. 19 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Someone breaking into fenced-in area and stealing vehicle was reported Aug. 24 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Damage to a mailbox valued at $55 was reported Aug. 29 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Theft of a catalytic converter was reported Aug. 30 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of vehicle registration plate was reported Aug. 29 in the 100 block of Pintail Cres, Elizabeth City.
Injury to personal property, someone stabbing tires, was reported Aug. 29 in the 300 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City.
Malicious conduct by a prisoner, inmate showed genitalia in rude manner, was reported Aug. 30 at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded after a vehicle accidentally struck a woman Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City.