Elizabeth City Police
Theft from a motor vehicle (by entering victim’s vehicle and stealing Sony camera valued at $1,300) was reported March 13 in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (clothes, 2 televisions and mattress boxsprings, total value of $1,200) was reported March 13 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Larceny (of a bicycle valued at $100) was reported March 13 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 13 in the 110 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretense/swindle/confidence game (using counterfeit money to purchase grocery items valued at $101.52) were reported March 14 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (abandoned/condemned) was reported March 14 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of credit cards (3) was reported March 15 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny (of bookbag, valued at $10) was reported March 18 in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Breaking and entering was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Smith & Wesson, valued at $400) was reported March 18 in the 910 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny were reported March 18 in the 910 block of Sixth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Trespassing was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 18 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported March 18 on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported March 18 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Overdose (subject overdosed on opiate-based drug) was reported March 18 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault on a female and domestic incident (by assaulting each other) were reported March 18 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.