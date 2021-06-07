Elizabeth City Police
Felony larceny (by someone stealing a 23-foot trailer valued at $12,000) was reported May 29 in the 510 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny (by someone stealing a mini dirt bike valued at $100 from the residence) was reported May 30 in the 1600 block of Cooke Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 31 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by someone causing about $50 in damage to a bicycle) was reported May 31 in the 900 block of Wareham Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Resist, delay and obstruct an officer was reported May 31 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny of a firearm (a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson valued at $600) was reported June 2 in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Felony larceny (by someone stealing $3,000 in copper plumbing equipment from a residence) was reported June 2 in the 300 block of Locust Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Damage to personal property (a vehicle) was reported June 2 in the 1000 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Pasquotank Sheriff
An animal bite was reported May 17 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Simple assault was reported May 24 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Simple assault was reported May 25 in the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Cruelty to animals was reported May 26 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
The recovery of a $100 vehicle jack was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Chadburn Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/vandalism of property, Doors were defaced causing $200 in damage, was reported May 27 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
The theft of two dogs, Chihuahuas valued at $400, from a building was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Breaking and entering and theft of a $30 mechanic’s chair from a garage was reported May 27 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies responded to the death of a person who passed away from undetermined medical causes May 28 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Eden. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Theft from a motor vehicle, $432 stolen from a work van, was reported May 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive warrant was served May 30 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, was reported May 30 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a $50 internet cord, was reported May 31 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault, victim was pushed against a counter, was reported June 1 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/damage to property, a $400 windshield, was reported June 1 in the 400 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.