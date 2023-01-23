Elizabeth City Police
Trespass of real property was reported Jan. 14 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Larceny and stolen property offenses were reported Jan. 15 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Aggravated possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 16 in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Obtaining property by false pretense was reported Jan. 16 in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Theft of a catalytic converter from Toyota Tundra truck was reported Jan. 16 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
The use of Narcan was reported Jan. 16 in the 300 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported Jan. 16 in the 1120 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Camden Sheriff
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 3 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 3 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
An overdose was reported Jan. 4 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of cocaine was reported Jan. 4 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 4 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158 Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Animal control picked up stray cat Jan. 6 in the 300 block of North River Road, Camden.
Driving while license revoked was reported Jan. 6 in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A drug overdose was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Damage to personal property, ring camera, was reported Jan. 7 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 7 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 9 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Deputies executed an involuntary commitment order Jan. 11 after a person in the 100 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills, threatened to harm himself and refused medical help. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Obtaining property by false pretense, suspect used different social security numbers to defraud a bank, was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Carrying a concealed handgun was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 13 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.