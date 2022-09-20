Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2012 Ford Flex, estimated value of damage $500) was reported Aug. 24 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Obtaining property by false pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Aug. 24 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Larceny of shoes (valued at $45) was reported Aug. 24 in the 430 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Theft from motor vehicle (credit card, wallets, valued at $100) and credit card/automated teller machine fraud were reported Aug. 24 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: L. James.
Drug equipment violations were reported Aug. 24 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($2,000 estimated damage to vehicle) was reported Aug. 24 in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Burglary/breaking & entering (theft of Sony Playstation 5 game console, controllers) was reported Aug. 25 in the 300 block of Queen Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of a gas can was reported Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported Aug. 31 in the 210 block of Harney Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by breaking a store camera (valued at $500) was reported Aug. 31 in the 1730 block of Weeskville Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Misdemeanor larceny of a bottle of vodka was reported Aug. 31 in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Embezzlement of nearly $26,000 from payroll was reported Aug. 31 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2014 Dodge Charger) was reported Aug. 31 in the 3860 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Driving while impaired was reported Sept. 1 in the 100 block of Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Simple assault, misdemeanor larceny and damage to personal property were reported Sept. 2 in the 1200 block of Overman Circle. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of 26 bundles of roofing shingles (valued at $1,000) was reported Sept. 2 in the 220 block of Nugget Trail. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Call for service was reported Sept. 2 in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny of three televisions and one shotgun (total value of nearly $2,000) was reported Sept. 2 in the 1110 block of Raleigh Street. Investigating officer: L. James.
Driving under the influence was reported Sept. 3 in the 990 block of W. Church Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 3 in the 1010 block of Goodwin Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
A found Glock 27 pistol, .40 caliber ammunition and a magazine were reported Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Pleasant Drive. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 3 in the 110 block of Franklin Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported Sept. 4 in the 1810 block of Providence Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Breaking & entering, theft from motor vehicle and damage to property was reported Sept. 4 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Breaking & entering and damage to property was reported Sept. 4 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Breaking & entering and damage to property was reported Sept. 4 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Breaking & entering, theft from motor vehicle and damage to property was reported Sept. 4 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Theft from motor vehicle, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 4 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue. A rock was taken as evidence. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 6 in the 1710 block of Uncle Buddy Drive. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Lost property (vehicle key) was reported Sept. 6 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Lost property (radio scanner) was reported Sept. 6 in the 110 block of S. McMorrine Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Bailey Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter (valued at $1,500) was reported Sept. 7 in the 1500 block of Church Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of $100 worth of meat from grocery store was reported Sept. 7 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.