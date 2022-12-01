Elizabeth City Police
Possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance (marijuana) was reported Oct. 28 in the 1700 block of River Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Damage to property (convenience store merchandise) was reported Oct. 28 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Aggravated assault (by suspect assaulting victim with knife) was reported Oct. 28 in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Fictitious tag was reported Oct. 29 in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Hit and run (from motor vehicle crash causing serious bodily injury) was reported Oct. 29 at Ehringhaus Street/Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Simple assault (by family member fighting) was reported Oct. 29 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported Oct. 29 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 30 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and driving under the influence were reported Oct. 30 in the 440 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Stolen property offenses was reported Oct. 30 in the 490 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Possession with intent to sell and/or deliver marijuana and carrying a concealed gun were reported Oct. 30 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Suicide (by subject attempting to cut herself with a knife) was reported Oct. 30 in the 200 block of Charles Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (air conditioning parts valued at $5,000) were reported Nov. 4 in the 100 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Canik TP9) was reported Nov. 4 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Drug complaint was reported Nov. 4 in the 200 block of E. Church Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Misdemeanor larceny (of more than $350 in grocery items) was reported Nov. 4 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 4 on Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Found property was reported Nov. 5 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or to cause serious injury and discharge of a firearm within city limits were reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported Nov. 6 in the 110 block of Capital Trace. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Assault with a deadly weapon, damage to personal property and hit-and-run were reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of S. Martin L. King Drive. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Traffic accident was reported Nov. 6 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (resulting in $30,000 damage to boat) was reported Nov. 6 in the 30 block of Camden Causeway. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.