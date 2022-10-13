Elizabeth City Police
Kanyza Xzavyionia Rankins, 24, of the 210 block of Tyler Lane, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 11 for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked.
Donald D. Weston Jr., 43, of the 250 block of Gulfstream Drive, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Norman Lanier Barcliff Jr., 59, of the 500 block of East Ridge Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Hall, 57, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Sept. 17.
Michael Evan Tucker, 51, of the 220 block of King Street, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one felony count of possession of Schedule II controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robyn Dayne Creasy, 26, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Willis Alonzo George III, 24, of the 10 block of Fleetwood Street, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Megan Elizabeth Overton, 29, of the 110 block of Ivy Trace, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of stolen goods, driving while license revoked and impaired/fictitious vehicle tag. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Bradley Ducan, 37, of the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of fraud. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Corleis Micole Riddick, 20, of the 1210 block of Mosley Street, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one felony count of possession-plus 5 counterfeit instruments and one misdemeanor count of no operator’s license. She was released in lieu of a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Karyn Elizabeth Pickop, 23, of the 130 block of Jordan Loop Road, Tyner, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of forced breaking and entering. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dudley Ray Griffin, 39, of the 1510 block of Millpond Road, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shanell Desiree Douglas, 42, of the 770 block of Oak Stump Road, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Mason Lee James, 28, of the 1730 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of forced breaking/entering and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court and resisting public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jamal D. White, 52, of the 1200 block of Placid Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Zechariah Warren Worley, 30, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Katherine Renee Simmons, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Kevin Lee Willoughby, 37, of the 120 block of Pungo Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a charge under 12. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Nabors Jr., 54, of the 100 block of W. Virginia Ave., Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to dim headlights. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Adam Alden Fahy, 36, of the 100 block of Four Forks Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.